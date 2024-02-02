Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Knife River worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 134,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

