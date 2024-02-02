Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 10,119 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.03. 49,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

