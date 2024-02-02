Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 182,870 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,870 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 533,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

