Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 5,648 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Chord Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chord Energy worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,678 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 123,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.