Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 66,301 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,301 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE POR traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 177,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58.
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
