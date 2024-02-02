Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 66,301 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,301 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 177,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.