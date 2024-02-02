Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 97,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

