Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $631.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25. The stock has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

