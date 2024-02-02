Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 172,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 130,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

