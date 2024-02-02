Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. 1,153,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

