Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.13. 1,445,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

