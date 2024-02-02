Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

FISV stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

