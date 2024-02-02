Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %
FISV stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
