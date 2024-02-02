Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,262 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in AT&T by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,896,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,193,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,956,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

