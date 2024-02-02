Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,884. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

