Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 432,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.