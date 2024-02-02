Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 679 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $452.68. The company has a market cap of $361.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

