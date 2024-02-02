Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 3.4 %

CMCSA stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,201,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,149,584. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

