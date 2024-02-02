Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.16% of Core Laboratories worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.62. 95,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,220. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

