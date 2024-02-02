Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

