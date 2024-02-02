MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Down 34.1% This Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $12.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.026977 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

