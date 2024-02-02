Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

