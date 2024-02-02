Nano (XNO) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Nano has a market capitalization of $151.27 million and $2.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,218.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00157511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00547133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00058032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00388128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00164089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

