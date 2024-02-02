National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
