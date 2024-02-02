National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The company had revenue of C$168.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.