National Bankshares Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.73.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.30. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

