National Bankshares Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.75.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
