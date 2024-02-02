National Bankshares Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.75.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$9.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.74. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.47 and a 52 week high of C$13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.91.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.