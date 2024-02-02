NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Lowell A. Seifter Sells 4,770 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NBTB opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

