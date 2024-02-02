Neil Gagnon Purchases 5,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,900 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,445.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 6,694 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96.

SCWX stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,034,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 95.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 130.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 56.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

