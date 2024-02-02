New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 3.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.37 and last traded at $81.24. 587,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,880,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,559,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

