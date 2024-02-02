New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.