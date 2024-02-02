New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 6.4 %
NYSE NYCB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 26,332,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591,881. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.
New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New York Community Bancorp
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.