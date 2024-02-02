New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 26,332,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591,881. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

