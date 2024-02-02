New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

