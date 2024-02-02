New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 33426874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

