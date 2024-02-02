New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 33426874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

