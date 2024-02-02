New York Community Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 31,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 256% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,951 call options.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 7.8 %

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,638,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,866,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.