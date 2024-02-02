New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 130,344 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,912,000 after acquiring an additional 484,147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 260,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,336. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

