New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $783.45. The stock had a trading volume of 329,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.65. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $789.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,755 shares of company stock worth $6,713,780 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.