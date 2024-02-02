New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $248.07. 637,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,632. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.49 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

