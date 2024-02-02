New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,708. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

