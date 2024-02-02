New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.85. 445,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

