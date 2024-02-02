New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,593,271. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

