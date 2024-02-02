New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.08 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,394 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.84. 24,439,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,609,996. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

