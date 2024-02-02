New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after buying an additional 113,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $296.95. The company had a trading volume of 345,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.26 and a 1 year high of $301.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.77 and a 200-day moving average of $252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

