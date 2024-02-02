New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.