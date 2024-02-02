New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,805,000 after purchasing an additional 650,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.54. The stock had a trading volume of 508,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

