New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 12,511 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,989. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

