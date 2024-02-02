New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.61. 533,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,879. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.45 and a 200 day moving average of $393.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

