New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after purchasing an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.94. The company had a trading volume of 654,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,831. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

