New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $951.45. 251,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $883.97 and its 200 day moving average is $831.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

