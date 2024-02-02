New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.87. The company had a trading volume of 110,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,281. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.93.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

