New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,490,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $44,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

