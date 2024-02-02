New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Textron worth $43,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $64,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.